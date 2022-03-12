English
    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: US accuses Russia of violating nuclear safety principles in Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: The United States and its allies moved Friday to end normal trade relations with Russia, as President Joe Biden vowed the West would make Vladimir Putin "pay the price" for his invasion of Ukraine.

    U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a Twitter post that radiation monitors in much of Ukraine

    were still functioning although the United States was concerned by lack of data from safeguards monitors at Chernobyl or Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

    • March 12, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Russian offensive intensifies as Washington slaps fresh trade sanctions on Moscow

      Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge armored column that had been stalled for over a week outside Kyiv appeared to have spread out near the capital. Military analysts were divided over whether the maneuvering by the Russian convoy signaled the imminent start of a siege of Kyiv or was just an effort to disperse some vehicles to more protected positions. On the economic and political front, the US and its allies moved to further isolate and sanction the Kremlin. President Joe Biden announced the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. The move to revoke Russia’s “most favoured nation” status was taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries. Read More
       

    • March 12, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| What LNG can and can’t do to replace Europe’s imports of Russian gas

      Provoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its threat to cut off natural gas exports to Europe, the European Union says it intends to wean itself off Russian supplies entirely within a few years. It’s a tall order, as Russian gas covers about a third of the continent’s consumption. A crucial part of the plan is to greatly increase purchases of liquefied natural gas from non-Russian producers. The extent to which global LNG supply can expand is constrained, however, setting Europe up for a battle for supply with Asian buyers. Read More

    • March 12, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| UN to work on safe corridor for ships stranded by Ukraine conflict

      The UN's shipping agency will seek to create a safe maritime corridor to enable merchant ships and their crews stuck in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to sail away without the risk of being hit, it said on Friday. Russia's military took control of waterways when it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what Moscow calls a "special operation". Ukrainian maritime officials have told Reuters fighting has left around 100 foreign-flagged vessels and hundreds of mariners stranded in Ukrainian ports. Last week a seafarer was killed at the Ukrainian port of Olvia after a missile struck his Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship. Projectiles have hit four other vessels in recent days with one sunk. The UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) convened a virtual meeting on Thursday and Friday to discuss the escalating situation. A statement afterwards said the IMO's Secretary-General Kitack Lim "indicated his commitment to take immediate action to realise the blue safe maritime corridor with the cooperation and collaboration of the relevant parties including littoral states". It said a maritime corridor would "allow the safe evacuation of seafarers and ships from the high-risk and affected areas in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to a safe place". (Reuters)

    • March 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| US accuses Russia of violating nuclear safety principles in Ukraine

      The United States on Friday accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles in Ukraine and demanded its invading forces stop firing on nuclear power plants, but added that there were no signs detected yet of any radiological release. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a Twitter post that radiation monitors in much of Ukraine were still functioning although the United States was concerned by lack of data from safeguards monitors at Chernobyl or Zaporizhzhia, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Both sites are under Russian forces' control but are being operated by Ukrainian staff in conditions that the International Atomic Energy Agency says endanger the safety of the facilities. "We remain concerned about Russia's reckless actions and violations of nuclear safety principles," Granholm said. "We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease," she said. After fighting and apparent shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant a week ago, the Russian military accused Ukrainian forces of a "provocation." (Reuters)

    • March 12, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Interpol restricts Russia's ability to input information directly into police organisation's network

      Interpol is restricting Russia's ability to input information directly into the global police organisation's vast network, deciding that communications must first be checked by the general secretariat in Lyon, France. The French Foreign Ministry said Friday that the beefed-up surveillance measures follow multiple suspicions of attempted fraudulent use of the Interpol system in recent days, but it did not elaborate. Interpol stressed in a statement Thursday that it is maintaining its pledge of neutrality amid war between two of its members, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But it said that heightened supervision and monitoring measures of Moscow's National Central Bureau were needed to prevent any potential misuse of Interpol's channels like targeting individuals in or outside Ukraine. The ministry noted that Interpol's decision has multiple impacts from communications, to putting out so-called red notices for criminals on the loose or even feeding data on lost or stolen documents all of which must now get compliance checks from Interpol headquarters. (AP)

    • March 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| US sanctions Russians over support for North Korea weapons program
      The United States imposed fresh North Korea-related sanctions on Friday, targeting Russian individuals and companies after U.S. and South Korean officials said Pyongyang had used its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two recent launches. The sanctions, announced by the U.S. Treasury, targeted two Russian nationals and three Russian firms it linked to North Korea's procurement activities for its missile programs. The measures come amid concerns that North Korea may soon follow through on threats to resume full testing of long-range ICBMs and nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017. (Reuters)

    • March 12, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Just over 7,000 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities. Mariupol blocked: Ukraine President Zelenskyy

      A total of 7,144 people were evacuated from four Ukrainian cities on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address, a sharply lower number than managed to leave in each of the two previous days. Zelenskiy accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of the besieged city of Mariupol and said Ukraine would try again to deliver food and medicines there on Saturday. Almost 40,000 people left a number of cities through humanitarian corridors on Thursday, on top of the 35,000 who fled on Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said. Zelenskiy said inhabitants of Chernihiv, Energodar, Hostomel and Kozarovichi had managed to escape on Friday. Authorities earlier said the situation in Mariupol was critical as Russian forces tightened their noose around the Black Sea port city and the death toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade reached almost 1,600. Residents of Mariupol, a strategically important city of over 400,000 in peacetime, have been without power or water for more than a week. "Russian troops have not let our aid into the city and continue to torture our people ...tomorrow we will try again, try again to send food, water and medicine," Zelenskiy said

    • March 12, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| US Treasury Department stresses that Russia sanctions extend to cryptocurrency

      The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new guidance on Friday clarifying that U.S. citizens and digital asset firms are required to comply with sanctions against Russia, even when facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency. OFAC said in the guidance that people in the United States as well as businesses that deal in cryptocurrency, "must be vigilant against attempts to circumvent OFAC regulations" and should "take risk-based steps to ensure they do not engage in prohibited transactions." The warning comes as many in the crypto industry are responding to concerns from some lawmakers that digital assets could be used to circumvent Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Biden administration officials have said that they do not believe Russia would be able to use cryptocurrency to completely evade sanctions, but are still warning companies to be on the lookout. In guidance issued on Monday, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said crypto exchanges must report any suspicious activity, but Friday's notice goes further by stating plainly that exchanges are prohibited from engaging in or facilitating illegal transactions. The major crypto exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance, have not heeded calls to block Russian users, as some Ukrainian officials have called for. Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine's deputy minister of digital transformation, told Reuters that crypto exchanges that choose to remain in Russia will face public backlash unless they reverse course. (Reuters)

    • March 12, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| US targets Russian oligarchs, elites in fresh sanctions
      The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more Russian oligarchs, leaders and elites, targeting members of the lower house of parliament and billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, among others, as Washington increases pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Those hit with sanctions on Friday include 10 people comprising VTB Bank's board, 12 members of the Duma and family members of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. The Treasury accused those targeted of having supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement. The sanctions are the latest in a series announced by the United States, including against Putin and Russia's central bank, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. Russia calls the action a "special operation." (Reuters)

    • March 12, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| UK imposes sanctions on Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions

      Britain imposed sanctions on 386 members of Russia's lower house of parliament on Friday, and said it would seek to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia to increase diplomatic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. The announcement - the latest in a series of punitive measures taken by Britain and international allies - said the sanctions targeted those who had voted to recognise the independence of Ukraine's largely Russian-speaking breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in the run-up to the invasion. The government had said on Feb. 22 that it would sanction the members of the Duma, and confirmed the process on Friday. "We're targeting those complicit in Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. "We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions." The listed Duma members will be banned from travelling to Britain, accessing assets held in Britain, or doing business there, the Foreign Office said. The European Union has already sanctioned the same group of lawmakers. (Reuters)

    • March 12, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| European Union to ban steel imports from Russia, luxury goods exports to Moscow

      The European Union will suspend Moscow's privileged trade and economic treatment, crack down on its use of crypto-assets and ban exports to Russia of EU luxury goods and imports of iron and steel goods, the head of the European Commission said on Friday. The measures amount to a fourth set of sanctions against Russia over its invasion last month of Ukraine, coordinated with the United States and other G7 allies. "Tomorrow, we will take a fourth package of measures to further isolate Russia and drain the resources it uses to finance this barbaric war," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Along with other Western allies, including the United States, the bloc will revoke Russia's "most-favoured nation" trade status. This would open the door to the bloc banning or imposing punitive tariffs on Russian goods and putting Russia on a par with North Korea or Iran. As a first step, the EU will prohibit imports of iron and steel sector goods. (Reuters)

    • March 12, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| European Union eyes more Russia sanctions, denies Ukraine quick membership

      The European Union is ready to impose even harsher economic sanctions on Russia and might give Ukraine more funds for arms to fight Moscow's invasion, leaders decided in two days of talks in France, but drew a line on allowing Kyiv rapid access to the bloc. Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that has sought to join the EU and NATO, has called for fast-track accession to the EU since the Feb. 24 invasion. "I understand very well that, when you fight courageously like Ukraine does, you would want much more. But we are not a side to this conflict," French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference. Allies of Ukraine in eastern Europe were disappointed. "I wish Ukraine would get the candidate status now... it was not possible today, but we will come back to this issue," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. EU countries must agree unanimously to let in a new member and accession usually takes years of complex negotiations, as well as requiring candidates to meet strict criteria from economic stability to rooting out corruption and respecting human rights. (Reuters)
       

