Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Red Bull cans worth 1 million euros stolen from Belgium depot

A local newspaper took a jibe at the company’s famous slogan - 'Red Bull gives you wings' and stated that 'it seems 9,50,000 cans have themselves been given wings'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A total of 9,50,000 Red Bull cans worth one million euros were stolen from a Belgium depot on Sunday. The 300 pallets of cans were stolen by thieves from an industrial estate in the Menin district near the French border.

As per a report in Daily Mail, it took almost 12 hours and a number of repeated trips for the thieves to steal cans that would fit 11 trucks. The depot lies on the motorway that links the Belgian city Ghent to the city Lille in northern France.

A source from the Belgian police said they were using CCTV images to identify the suspects. The source further added that the police would not rule out the possibility of an insider help.The police believes that such a theft is rarely possible without getting some help and information, from inside the company.

Such interesting news also creates some opportunity for the media to get creative. A Dutch-language newspaper in Belgium, Het Laatste Nieuws, took a jibe on the company's famous slogan- 'Red Bull gives you wings'. It said: 'It seems 9,50,000 cans have themselves been given wings'.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:06 pm

#Belgium #France #Red Bull #Trending News #World News

