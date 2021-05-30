Private Jet in Dominica sent from India with Mehul Choksi's deportation documents, confirms Antigua PM

Private Jet from India (Image: Antigua News Room)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne has said that India has sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi.

Browne said this at his radio programme on May 29 after a picture of the jet was posted on Antigua Newsroom.

A Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, Antigua News Room reported, leading to speculations about the deportation of Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

The prime minister told the radio show that the jet came from India carrying necessary documentation needed for the deportation of the businessman, the media outlet reported.

Also read | Determined to revoke Mehul Choksi’s citizenship, pursue his extradition to India: Antiguan PM

According to the publicly available data of Qatar executive flight A7CEE, it left the Delhi airport at 3.44 pm on May 28 and reached Dominica at 13.16 local time on the same day, via Madrid.

The aircraft offers an impressive combination of speed, performance and superior cabin productivity, providing the widest and most spacious cabin among super-large business jets.

The Dominica High Court has stayed the removal of Choksi from its soil and put a gag order on the developments till the matter is heard in an open court on June 2.

The 62-year-old Choksi alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and taken to Dominica.

Also read | Dominican court blocks removal of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi: Here's all you need to know about extradition

Pictures of Choksi in Dominica have recently surfaced, which shows him behind the bars with red swollen eye and bruises on his hands.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. Both of them are facing a CBI probe.

While Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. The scam came to light subsequently.

(With inputs from PTI)