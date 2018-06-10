Pope prays for successful Trump-Kim summit

Pope Francis has prayed that the summit this week between the US and North Korean leaders succeeds in laying the groundwork for peace.

Francis expressed hope today that Tuesday's talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore will "contribute to the development of a positive path that will assure a future of peace for the Korean Peninsula and the entire world."

He invited the thousands of faithful in St Peter's Square to pray with him so that the Virgin Mary "accompany these talks."

Francis said he wanted yet again to send "a special thought in friendship and prayer" to the beloved Korean people.