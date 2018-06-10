App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pope prays for successful Trump-Kim summit

Pope Francis has prayed that the summit this week between the US and North Korean leaders succeeds in laying the groundwork for peace.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pope Francis has prayed that the summit this week between the US and North Korean leaders succeeds in laying the groundwork for peace.

Francis expressed hope today that Tuesday's talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore will "contribute to the development of a positive path that will assure a future of peace for the Korean Peninsula and the entire world."

He invited the thousands of faithful in St Peter's Square to pray with him so that the Virgin Mary "accompany these talks."

Francis said he wanted yet again to send "a special thought in friendship and prayer" to the beloved Korean people.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.