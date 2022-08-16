PM Modi thanks several world leaders for Independence Day wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked several world leaders, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, for their wishes on India's Independence Day and lauded its bilateral partnerships with their countries. Replying to the Comoros president's greetings on India's 76th Independence Day which was celebrated on Monday, Modi said, "Thank you President Azali Assoumani for your warm Independence Day wishes. India will continue to partner with Comoros on its development journey."

Israeli President Herzog tweeted in Hindi to wish India on Independence Day and said he was glad to celebrate 'IndiaAt75' with the Ambassador of India to Israel. "For 75 years, India has inspired the world with its creativity, democracy and diversity – and this is an idea shared by our two countries," he said.

Responding to his tweet, Modi said, "Thank you so much for the Independence Day wishes @Isaac_Herzog. The friendship between India and Israel is very strong. I am sure that our relationship will gain more strength in the years to come." "Thank you PM @yairlapid for the Independence Day wishes. I fully agree with you on the deep bonds between the people of India and Israel. I am sure this friendship will grow exponentially in the years to come," Modi tweeted responding to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's wishes.

Former Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu also wished India on Independence Day with a tweet in Hindi and a video message highlighting the close ties between Israel and India. Replying to Netanyahu, Modi tweeted, "Thank you so much for the wishes @netanyahu. May the friendship and brotherhood between our countries remain like this and our relations touch new heights."

Global leaders led by US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Indians on the 75th anniversary of Independence on Monday. Modi had responded to many leaders on Monday as well.