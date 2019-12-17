App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court in Pakistan for high treason

The high treason trial of the former military dictator, for clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007, was pending since December 2013

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A special court in Pakistan, on December 17, sentenced former president Pervez Musharraf to death for high treason.

A three-member bench headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, handed the sentence in the long-drawn high treason case.

The high treason trial of the former military dictator, for clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007, was pending since December 2013.

Close

The former Army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment in March 2016 and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

related news

Musharraf (76) was booked in the treason case in December 2013. He was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year.

However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on.

In October, the special court was informed that the government had sacked the entire prosecution team engaged by the previous PML-N government to prosecute the high treason case against Musharraf.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Pakistan #Pervez Musharraf #World News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.