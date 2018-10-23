App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeks loans to reservice debts, investments

"What we are hoping is that we do a bit of both, get a loan from IMF and other loans from friendly governments," Khan told an audience at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan is seeking loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries to reservice debt and shore up its economy, the country's prime minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

Khan, who was elected prime minister in July, is in Saudi Arabia for the second time this month seeking to shore up financial aid as the country reels from a looming balance of payments crisis.

The country also needs two oil refineries to meet demand, and they are talking to Saudi investors about the projects, Khan said, adding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is organising a delegation of Saudi businessmen to invest in Pakistan.
