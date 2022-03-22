English
    No survivors found after China plane crash: Aviation authority

    "Up to now, search and rescue work has not found any survivors," Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at China's aviation authority told reporters in the first official comments on the likelihood all of the passengers dying in the air disaster.

    March 22, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    A general view shows the China Eastern Airlines headquarters in Shanghai on March 21, 2022. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

    A general view shows the China Eastern Airlines headquarters in Shanghai on March 21, 2022. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

    Chinese aviation authorities said Tuesday they had found no survivors so far from a crashed China Eastern jet nearly 36 hours after it plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board.

