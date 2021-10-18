MARKET NEWS

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern extends COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland

Reuters
October 18, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country’s biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There will be no changes in the social restrictions that have already been in place for over two months in Auckland under alert level 3, Ardern said at a news conference.
