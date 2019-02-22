NASA boss believes they will spot alien life through Mars project soon

NASA is currently working on a host of projects focusing on tracing out the presence of life elsewhere in our solar system and the space agency’s boss believes it is "well on its way" to spotting aliens life.

It has been constantly speculating on the prospects of discovering aliens. NASA has for long been stressing on the chances of life flourishing on multiple planets and other celestial units across the universe. This is the first time they said they are actually getting close to detecting it.

As per a report by The Independent, after space agency bid adieu to the Opportunity rover, which was instrumental in revealing that the Red Planet is far more active and interesting than imagined, its administrator Jim Bridenstine said it would keep looking for extraterrestrial creatures.

Claiming that the time isn’t far when one is actually is discovered, Bridenstine said future missions should encourage astronauts to collect samples from the surface of Mars and get them to Earth for further research that would help identify "biosignatures" that aliens may have left behind.

In the statement first reported by Space.com, the scientist said: "We're going to be able to look at samples and determine if there's a biosignature in there. The goal is to discover life on another world; that's what we're trying to achieve. And because of so many great people in this room, friends, we are well on our way to doing that."

Bridenstine also pointed out that multiple research findings hint at Mars once being conducive for life to thrive on it, and may still be so. The planet reportedly contains the building blocks of life in intricate organic molecules, and also has water floating underneath its surface.

NASA has so far not found any evidence supporting the idea that life exists or can exist on Mars, or for that matter, anywhere else in the universe.