Titan Sub Missing LIVE: Oxygen supplies feared to be exhausted by now, rescuers acting on war-footing

The submersible vessel named Titan is used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)

The Titanic-tour submersible, which went missing shortly after the expedition was launched four days ago, has run out of oxygen, reports said on June 22.

While the US Navy, US Coast Guard and other authorities involved in the rescue operation were yet to issue an update, reports pointed out that 96 hours -- the period for which breathable air was available on the submersible -- has been exhausted since it went missing.

The minivan-sized sub named Titan, operated by the US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 am (1200 GMT) on June 18 from St John's in Canada's Newfoundland, but lost contact with its support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the century-old Titanic shipwreck.

Here are the latest updates:

- Authorities are hoping underwater sounds might help narrow their search, whose coverage area has been expanded to thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) deep.

- Dr. Rob Larter, a marine geophysicist with the British Antarctic Survey, emphasized the difficulty of even finding something the size of the sub — which is about 22 feet (6.5 meters) long and 9 feet (nearly 3 meters) high. “You’re talking about totally dark environments," in which an object several dozen feet away can be missed, he said. "It’s just a needle in a haystack situation unless you’ve got a pretty precise location.”

- The area of the North Atlantic where the Titan vanished Sunday is also prone to fog and stormy conditions, making it an extremely challenging environment to conduct a search-and-rescue mission, said Donald Murphy, an oceanographer who served as chief scientist of the Coast Guard’s International Ice Patrol.

Experts say that the oxygen supply number is an imprecise estimate and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. And it’s not known if they survived since the sub disappeared.

Officials have expanded the coverage area to thousands of miles — twice the size of Connecticut and in waters 2 1/2 miles deep. Aeroplanes, ships, remote-operated underwater vehicles and a US Navy-owned specialized salvage system have been deployed, concentrating where unidentified noises had been heard for two days.

The banging noises, as detected by a Canadian plane with sonar capabilities on June 21, raised hopes of a possible discovery.

The submersible, which is capable of taking passengers to a depth of 4,000 metres, is run by OceanGate Expeditions founder. The five people onboard the sub include the company's CEO Stockton Rush, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.

With agency inputs