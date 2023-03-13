List of winners at the Oscars 2023

95th Academy Awards.

The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

"Navalny"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION

"An Irish Goodbye"