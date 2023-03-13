List of winners at the Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
"Navalny"
CINEMATOGRAPHY
"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend
SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION
"An Irish Goodbye"