English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies. Exclusively for PRO! 
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    List of winners at the Oscars 2023

    The following is a list of Oscar winners so far

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST
    95th Academy Awards.

    95th Academy Awards.

    The 95th Academy Awards are taking a place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and are being broadcast live on ABC television. The following is a list of Oscar winners so far:

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

    "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

    "Navalny"

    CINEMATOGRAPHY

    "All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

    SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION

    "An Irish Goodbye"

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #95th Academy Awards #Oscars 2023 #World News
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 07:06 am