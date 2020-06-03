App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's service sector activity shrinks for fourth month in May: PMI

The final seasonally adjusted au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 26.5 in May from a record low 21.5 in the previous month.

Reuters

Japan's services sector activity stayed deep in contraction in May, although the pace of decline moderated from the previous month, as restraining measures put in place over the coronavirus outbreak hurt business activity and the jobs market.

The final seasonally adjusted au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 26.5 in May from a record low 21.5 in the previous month.

The index stayed in contraction for the fourth straight month, marking the longest such stretch since a five-month run to September 2012, though it was higher than a preliminary reading of 25.3 released last month.

Close

"Services activity fell to a broadly similar extent to that seen in April as store closures continued and events were cancelled," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiled the survey.

related news

"Social distancing and reduced tourism ... are likely going to limit the speed and strength of any recovery as they continue over the short-to-medium term."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is expected to submit a second extra budget to parliament early next week to fund a new $1.1 trillion stimulus to offset the hit from the pandemic, which has taken a grave toll on the services sector globally.

Schools, cinemas, sports clubs and department stories reopened in Tokyo on Monday as restrictions put in place to control the outbreak were eased.

More than half of the surveyed companies reported lower activity levels compared with the previous month, while 6% saw a rise, the survey showed.

The employment indicator in the survey shrank at its fastest pace since July 2011, suggesting firms were reducing staffing levels in response to lower business requirements.

The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, also remained deep in contraction, although the index rose for the first time in four months, suggesting a slower pace of activity decline.

The index rose to 27.8 from April's final 25.8.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Japan #PMI #service sector #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Gold steady as equity rally offsets softer dollar

Gold steady as equity rally offsets softer dollar

Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

Coronavirus crisis | Notices issued to four private hospitals in Mumbai over COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus crisis | Notices issued to four private hospitals in Mumbai over COVID-19 treatment

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.