App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISI runs Pakistan, no point holding talks with them: Subramanian Swamy

Addressing a press conference, Swamy said Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan only on paper.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy Sunday said there was no point holding talks with Pakistan as the neighbouring country is run by the "ISI, military and terrorists". Addressing a press conference, Swamy said Imran Khan was the prime minister of Pakistan only on paper.

When asked about infiltration of terrorists into India by Pakistan after Khan took over as prime minister of the neighbouring country, Swamy said, "Imran Khan is nothing but a 'chaprasi' (peon). Pakistan is run by the ISI, military and terrorists."

After becoming Pakistan Prime Minister in August this year, Khan had offered talks with India on key issues, including terrorism and Kashmir.

"There is no point of any talks with them," Swamy said.

related news

He also said that Baluch and Sindhis should be recognised by the government of India. "Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses Pakistan. So, ignore them...," he said.

On Bangladesh, he said India will continue to support it but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "should tell those mad people to stop demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into masjid and converting Hindus to Muslims. This will not be tolerated".

On the NDA government's performance, he said it has done many good works in the last four years and people would bring it back to power to fulfil the unaccomplished tasks.

He said the BJP would fight the national general elections on two issues -- Hindutva and corruption.

"Two big powerful issues are there for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. These are Hindutva and corruption. We shall seek one more term for finishing unfulfilled tasks. And people will agree," he said.

He urged the Muslims community agree on building three Hindu temples – Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, Krishna temple at Mathura and Kashi Viswanath temple at Varanasi.

He also expressed confidence that a 'Ram mandir' would be built by the BJP.
First Published on Sep 30, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #Politics #Subramanian Swamy #World News

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.