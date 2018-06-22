App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iraqi oil ministry says OPEC should be careful before altering output deal

Any change would mean higher output exceeding demand "leading to lower oil prices and damaging producers' economies," the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

OPEC oil producers should be careful before altering its deal on production levels so output does not exceed market needs, which would lead to lower prices, Iraqi's oil ministry said on Friday.

Any change would mean higher output exceeding demand "leading to lower oil prices and damaging producers' economies," the ministry said in a statement.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #oil #OPEC #World News

