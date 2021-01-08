MARKET NEWS

Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei bans imports of US, British COVID-19 vaccines

"Imports of U.S. and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and I'm saying it publicly now," Khamenei said in live televised speech.

Reuters
January 08, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday banned the government from importing new coronavirus vaccines from the United States and Britain.

"If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country," he said.
