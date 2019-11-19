Singtel posts first ever quarterly loss on Bharti Airtel provision

Bharti Airtel said it made a provision of 284.50 billion (USD 3.99 billion) rupees after India’s Supreme Court last month upheld a demand by the telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest.
Singtel on Thursday posted a second-quarter loss of S$668 million (USD 491.29 million) hurt by a one-time charge recorded by India’s Bharti Airtel.
Bharti Airtel said it made a provision of 284.50 billion (USD 3.99 billion) rupees after India’s Supreme Court last month upheld a demand by the telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest.
Singtel, Southeast Asia’s largest telecoms firm, reported a 3% rise in underlying net profit to S$737 million for the quarter.
Singtel is the biggest shareholder in Bharti Airtel, with an effective stake of about 35 percent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 01:39 pm