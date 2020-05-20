China's Lenovo posts 64% slump in quarterly profit, but beats expectations

Lenovo reported a 64% drop in net profit for its fourth quarter ended March to $43 million (35 million pounds) due to disruption cause by COVID-19, beating an average $7.49 million estimate of seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
China's Lenovo Group , the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it could benefit from the "new normal" of working from home.
Revenue dropped 9.7% to $10.6 billion.
First Published on May 20, 2020 06:57 am