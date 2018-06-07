App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian-American ISIS backer booked for five years for lying in attempt to join US Army

Shivam Patel, an Indian-American who was raised a Hindu and later converted to Islam, told an undercover FBI employee that he wanted to commit jihad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A 28-year old Indian-American has been sentenced to five years in prison for passport fraud and making false statements in an attempt to join the US military.

As per a report by India Today, the US Justice Department said that Shivam Patel, an Indian-American who was raised a Hindu and later converted to Islam, told an undercover FBI employee that he wanted to commit jihad. The US attorney’s office news release said that ‘Shivam Patel, a resident of Williamsburg, Virginia has been sentenced to five years in prison for passport fraud and making false statements in his application to join the US military.’

The report quotes The Virginian Pilot saying, “Patel was also ordered to pay USD 4,000 in fines in connection with two counts of making false statements during his military application process.”

Patel, who has a degree in Criminal Justice from the Virginia State University, had travelled to China in July 2016, to teach English. There, he was highly displeased with the way the country treated Muslims. Subsequently, he travelled to Jordan and was arrested for unspecified reasons.

related news

Patel told a reliable, undercover FBI employee that he wanted to join a ‘Muslim army’ and commit jihad. He also said that he had gone to Jordan to find like-minded Muslims and was searching for something ‘bigger, better, and more purposeful’. A search of Patel’s computer revealed that he had researched how to join the Islamic State Group before leaving for China.

After returning to the US, he applied to join the Army and Air Force. However, in his application, he did not disclose his foreign trips. Also, when he was asked to submit his passport, he lied stating that he had accidentally thrown his old passport away and applied for a new one.

Patel was arrested in July 2017, and he pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2018. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison along with a fine of $4,000.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 11:31 am

tags #India #ISIS #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.