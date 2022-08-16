English
    Heathrow Airport to extend limit on flights till October

    Heathrow, which capped the number of departures in July to cope with disruptions, said that airport continues to see sustained operational improvements and that the cap could be lifted earlier if resource levels improved.

    August 16, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST
    London Heathrow Airport (Image credit: HeathrowAirport/Twitter)

    London Heathrow Airport (Image credit: HeathrowAirport/Twitter)


    London's Heathrow Airport said it will extend the cap on flight departures to Oct. 29 as it looks to support more "reliable and resilient" passenger journeys.


    "Since the cap was introduced, passenger journeys have improved with fewer last-minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter wait times for bags," Heathrow said in a statement.

    first published: Aug 16, 2022 07:00 am
