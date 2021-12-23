Global Markets in 2021: Recoveries, reflation and wrecking balls
The stocks bulls have stayed firmly in charge, surging energy and food prices have turbo-charged inflation, rattling the bond markets, while China has seen $1 trillion wipeouts in its heavyweight tech and property sectors.
For global financial markets, the second year of the COVID pandemic has been nearly as dramatic as the first.
On top of all that, Turkey exits 2021 in currency chaos, bitcoin and cryptokind have crushed it, small-time traders gave some hedge funds a drubbing and though green has gone mainstream, dirty old oil and gas have been the big winners, up more than 40% and 50%.
1/STOCKS TILL YOU DROP
MSCI's 50-country world index has piled on another $10 trillion, or 13%, thanks to COVID recovery signs and the torrent of central bank stimulus that has continued to flow.
There have been some stark differences though. Wall Street is up 23% but roughly 65% of the Nasdaq's gains (3,780 stocks) are thanks to just five stocks - Microsoft, Google, Apple, Nvidia and Tesla, according to Bank of America number crunchers.
European banks have had their best year in over a decade with a 33% gain, but emerging market equities have lost a woeful 7%, led by a 30% plunge in Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech hit by Beijing's moves to limit their influence.
"We think U.S. equities are absolutely bonkers," said Tommy Garvey, a member of asset manager GMO's asset allocation team, adding that valuations in most other parts of the world were also expensive.
2/OIL TAKES THE SPOILS
Commodity markets have had a blinder as the world's big resource-hungry economies have tried to get back to some kind of normal. Respective 40% and 50% gains for oil and natural gas are their best in five years and left prices well above pre-pandemic levels.
Key industrial metal cooper hit a record high back in April and has jumped nearly 25% for the second year in row. Zinc has seen a similar gain , while aluminium has made 40% in its best year since 2009.
Precious metal gold has dipped but the agri-markets have blossomed with corn up by a quarter, sugar up a tasty 20% and coffee a perky 67%.
China's crackdown on its big online firms, combined with a property sector crisis, have wiped over a trillion dollars off its markets this year.
Alibaba, China's equivalent Amazon, has tumbled nearly 50%. The golden dragon index of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks is down 40%, while homebuilder Evergrande has just become its biggest-ever default.
That has sent a wrecking ball crashing into the Chinese high-yield or 'junk' bond market, which has lost roughly 30%. Property firms' bonds account for 67% of the main ICE Chinese high-yield index.
"If home sales keep dropping at the rate they are at the moment you could easily shave another 1% off of (Chinese) GDP," cautioned AXA Investment Managers' Head of Active Emerging Markets Fixed Income Sailesh Lad.