Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File image)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he would host an online meeting between Group of Seven leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday -- a year to the day since Russia invaded.

"So the G7 leaders can remain united to deal with the invasion of Ukraine, I have decided to host a video conference of the G7 leaders, inviting President Zelensky, this week on the 24th," Kishida said in a speech in Tokyo.