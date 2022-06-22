English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Final bill for Tokyo 2020 Olympics comes in at $10.4 billion

    The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee held its last meeting late Tuesday and is due to disband at the end of the month.

    Reuters
    June 22, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
    Source: Twitter/@Olympics

    Source: Twitter/@Olympics

    The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, cost 1.42 trillion yen ($10.4 billion), nearly double the figure quoted in the city's bid for the Games, according to a final budget report.

    The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee held its last meeting late Tuesday and is due to disband at the end of the month.

    Tokyo won the Olympics in 2013, offering a "safe pair of hands" and with a substantial amount of money already in the bank.

    However, costs swelled leading up to the Games, including for the rebuilding the New National Stadium, used for the opening and closing ceremonies as well as track and field events.

    Costs also surged in connection with postponing the Games by a year and for measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when the Games were finally held, without spectators, in 2021.

    Close

    "In the face of unprecedented difficulties, all the parties concerned worked together tremendously for the success of the Games and for carrying it off safely and securely," Seiko Hashimoto, the organising committee's president, told a news conference.

    Sapporo, capital of the northernmost island of Hokkaido, is bidding to host the 2030 Winter Games.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Olympics #Tokyo 2020 Olympics #World News
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 07:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.