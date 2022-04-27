English
    EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warns Russian gas buyers that payments in rubles breach sanctions

    The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned EU importers Wednesday that paying for Russian gas in rubles, as the Kremlin has demanded, would breach sanctions.

    AFP
    April 27, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

    Brussels' top official told reporters that, unless a supply contract was denominated in rubles, European firms must not bow to pressure to pay in the Russian currency.

    "This would be a breach of the sanctions, so a high risk for the companies," she said.



    AFP
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 07:17 pm
