EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warns Russian gas buyers that payments in rubles breach sanctions

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned EU importers Wednesday that paying for Russian gas in rubles, as the Kremlin has demanded, would breach sanctions.

Brussels' top official told reporters that, unless a supply contract was denominated in rubles, European firms must not bow to pressure to pay in the Russian currency.

"This would be a breach of the sanctions, so a high risk for the companies," she said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes