English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even

    Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk made the comments in an interview with BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.

    Reuters
    April 12, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
    Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even

    Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even

    Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even," as most of its advertisers have returned.

    He made the comments in an interview with BBC broadcast live on Twitter Spaces.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
    first published: Apr 12, 2023 10:28 am