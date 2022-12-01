Elon Musk is the ‘Bravest’ person on earth, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc (File image)

Elon Musk is the “bravest and most creative” person on earth, according to Netflix Inc. co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings.

People need to give Twitter owner Musk “a break,” they are “so nitpicky on him,” Hastings told journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin onstage at the New York Times Dealbook conference on Wednesday. He means well despite some mistakes, Hastings added.

“I’m 100% convinced he is trying to help the world in all of his endeavors,” Hastings said. “How he goes about it is not how I would do it.”

Musk, who also leads Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, responded to a video of the comments on Twitter, thanking Hastings for his “kind words.”

Wow, thank you for the kind words @reedhastings

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Hastings also delved into other controversial topics. He said he had encouraged Bob Iger, the newly reappointed CEO of Walt Disney Co., to run for president. And he told the audience he had no regrets about running a comedy special starring Dave Chappelle, which included jokes about transgender people that generated criticism from LGBTQ activists and employees.

Hastings said he would run it “again and again.”