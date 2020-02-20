App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase

Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city of Hanau where ambulances had rushed. A police helicopter hovered over the city, east of the financial hub Frankfurt.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Eight people were killed on Wednesday in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear. Local media said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

The gunmen fled the scene of the first incident in a dark-coloured car. Police have set up a hotline for members of the public with information that could lead to the perpetrators.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:18 am

tags #Frankfurt #Germany #Police #World News

