App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Ecuador no longer to intervene with UK for WikiLeaks Assange: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said in an interview with Reuters that Ecuador's only responsibility was looking after Assange's wellbeing, after the Australian national sued the country over new conditions placed on his asylum in the London embassy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ecuador does not plan to intervene with the British government on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to negotiate a way for him to leave the South American country's embassy in London, where he has lived under asylum since 2012, Ecuador's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said in an interview with Reuters that Ecuador's only responsibility was looking after Assange's wellbeing, after the Australian national sued the country over new conditions placed on his asylum in the London embassy.

"Ecuador has no responsibility to take any further steps," Valencia said. "We are not Mr. Assange's lawyers, nor are we representatives of the British government. This is a matter to be resolved between Assange and Great Britain."

Neither the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office nor lawyers for Assange immediately responded to emails seeking comment after normal business hours.

related news

This position marks a departure from the country's previous practice of maintaining dialogue with British authorities over Assange's situation since granting him asylum in 2012, when he took refuge in Ecuador's London Embassy after British courts ordered his extradition to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual molestation case.

That case has since been dropped, but friends and supporters have said that Assange now fears he could be arrested and eventually extradited to the United States if he leaves the embassy. WikiLeaks, which published U.S. diplomatic and military secrets when Assange ran the operation, faces a U.S. grand jury investigation.

Valencia said he was "frustrated" by Assange's decision to file suit in an Ecuadorean court last week over new terms of his asylum, which required him to pay for medical bills and telephone calls and to clean up after his pet cat.

"There is no obligation in international agreements for Ecuador to pay for things like Mr. Assange's laundry," he said.

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno has said that asylum is not meant to be eternal, but he has expressed concern about the possibility that Assange may be extradited to the United States. Valencia said on Tuesday that he has not discussed Assange's situation with the United States' government.

Last December, Ecuador granted Assange Ecuadorean citizenship and sought to name him as a member of the country's diplomatic mission in Britain and Russia, which could have assured him safe passage to leave the embassy.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #Julian Assange #Wikileaks #World News

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.