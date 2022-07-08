English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    EAM Jaishankar meets French counterpart in Bali

    The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ conclave in the Indonesian city of Bali. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ conclave in the Indonesian city of Bali.

    PTI
    July 08, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    EAM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

    EAM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar


    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties as well as ways to deal with major global challenges in the face of geopolitical turmoil.


    The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ conclave in the Indonesian city of Bali. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ conclave in the Indonesian city of Bali.


    ”My first meeting with new French counterpart @MinColonna. Discussed our strong relationship and will work closely to realise its full possibilities. Also spoke about the challenges confronting the world today,” Jaishankar tweeted.


    The external affairs minister began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday.  On the first day of his visit, Jaishankar held talks with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa and Senegal.


    The external affairs minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

    Close

    Related stories


    The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

    Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organisations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

    PTI
    Tags: #Argentina #bilateral ties #Catherine Colonna #EAM Jaishankar #G20 #presidency
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.