    Dr Vivek Murthy is US representative on WHO executive board

    PTI
    October 05, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    Vivek Murthy (Image: Caroline Brehman/Pool via Reuters)

    US President Joe Biden nominated Dr Vivek Murthy to serve as America's representative on the executive board of the World Health Organization.

    Dr Murthy will serve in the new position alongside his continued duties as the Surgeon General, the White House said in a statement.

    He was confirmed by the US Senate in March 2021 to serve as the 21st Surgeon General of the country. He previously served as the 19th Surgeon General under President Barack Obama.

    As the nation's doctor, the Surgeon General's mission is to help lay the foundation for a healthier country, relying on the best scientific information available to provide clear, consistent and equitable guidance and resources for the public.

    "While serving as the 21st Surgeon General, Dr Murthy is focused on drawing attention to and working across government to address a number of critical public health issues, including the growing proliferation of health misinformation, the ongoing youth mental health crisis, well-being and burnout in the health worker community, and social isolation and loneliness," said the White House.

    As the Vice Admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, Dr Murthy also commands a uniformed service of over 6,000 dedicated public health officers, serving the most underserved and vulnerable populations.

    "The first Surgeon General of Indian descent, Dr Murthy, was raised in Miami and is a graduate of Harvard, the Yale School of Medicine, and the Yale School of Management. A renowned physician, research scientist, entrepreneur and author, he lives in Washington, DC with his wife Dr Alice Chen, and their two children," the White House said.
