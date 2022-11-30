English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Disney warns restructuring could result in impairment charges

    The changes follow Bob Iger's return as Disney's chief executive officer.

    Reuters
    November 30, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

    Walt Disney Co on Tuesday said it anticipates organizational and operational changes in the company that could result in impairment charges, according to a regulatory filing.

    The changes follow Bob Iger's return as Disney's chief executive officer.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Disney #restructuring #World News
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 07:32 am