English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Crypto scammers pose as Journalists, NFT projects on Twitter

    As part of the alleged scam, thieves have masqueraded as members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a popular collection of NFTs, as well as the Azuki collection, the MoonBirds project and the Okay Bears NFT community, which has more than 150,000 Twitter followers, Narang found.

    Bloomberg
    May 27, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    The Twitter Inc. logo is displayed on the screen of an Apple Inc. iPhone 6s in this arranged photograph taken in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

    The Twitter Inc. logo is displayed on the screen of an Apple Inc. iPhone 6s in this arranged photograph taken in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

    Internet scammers are using hijacked accounts on Twitter Inc. to promote dubious cryptocurrency platforms that, once installed, enable them to compromise victims’ sensitive data, according to new findings provided exclusively to Bloomberg News.

    Since March, fraudsters have impersonated journalists, crypto apps and a variety of nonfungible token (NFT) projects on Twitter in order to steal users’ virtual currency, usernames and password credentials, according to research from Satnam Narang, a staff research engineer at the cybersecurity firm Tenable Inc. Many of the targeted accounts are verified, an indication to investigators that scammers are either hacking specific pages, paying for illicit access, or both.

    As part of the alleged scam, thieves have masqueraded as members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a popular collection of NFTs, as well as the Azuki collection, the MoonBirds project and the Okay Bears NFT community, which has more than 150,000 Twitter followers, Narang found.

    In one instance, scammers posed as a legal affairs reporter from the Age, an Australia-based news service, asking users to visit a suspicious link in order to claim a small amount of the virtual currency Ethereum, according to the research. Intruders also appear to have temporarily taken over the Twitter page of a freelance journalist who covers the gaming industry and created profiles that appear similar to real ones, according to the findings.

    The imposter Twitter accounts have typically encouraged followers to visit specific links, or download new apps, Narang said. Those apps often persuade users to provide access to their mobile cryptocurrency wallets, from which the attackers can quickly extract funds. Each of the fraudsters’ pages, whether an app or a phishing link, are carefully designed to look like legitimate, trustworthy websites, according to the findings.

    Close

    Related stories

    The tactic represents an upgrade from a more traditional fraud technique of mass-spamming social media users, or impersonating famous people, such as Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, an outdated tactic that’s relatively simple to detect, Narang said in an interview. The use of verified Twitter accounts adds a layer of legitimacy, and the chance to seize on a money-making opportunity in cryptocurrency adds some urgency to the scheme, said Narang.

    “They look indistinguishable from real sites, and people just aren’t looking closely at the links,” he said.

    When a Bloomberg News reporter analyzed an app that purported to be for Azuki, an anime-themed NFT project with more than 300,000 followers, it was flagged as malware.

    In May, scammers used a fraudulent Twitter page @OlthersideMeta, that tricked users into believing it was @OthersideMeta, a legitimate site that blends video games with the metaverse, according to the research.

    Losses incurred from the scams are difficult to quantify, however the activity is the latest example of attackers leveraging cryptocurrency -- and the hype surrounding popular projects -- to generate funds. Americans reported more than $1.6 billion in cryptocurrency-related fraud in 2021, a massive uptick from the $246 million the year before, according to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center report. The true figure is likely to be much higher, as many would-be investors flock to speculation-style schemes and don’t report instances of fraud, Narang said.

    “Scammers are so adept at pivoting into what people are interested in,” he added. “This is a small sampling of what’s happening across this space.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #NFT #Twitter #World News
    first published: May 27, 2022 06:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.