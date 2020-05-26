App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | SARS-Cov-2 has changed form 11 times so far, ICMR study finds

About 45.7 percent of the Indian samples that were studied were found to be type A2a, which evolved from its ancestral type O first found in Wuhan, China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The most prominent type of SARS-Cov-2 from the novel coronavirus family that causes COVID-19, has mutated at least 11 times so far - Indian scientists have said.

Researchers at the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics have studied the genome sequencing data from 3,636 patients across 55 countries, including 21 samples from India.

A report in The BusinessLine cites these researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) institute in West Bengal as saying that the dominant virus that had evolved in February and March was of the A2a type.

Close

When a virus mutates, it changes form to create genetic diversity. A virus changing its forms or modifying itself is key to its survival. The more it mutates, the more it is likely to reproduce itself.

related news

The report, citing a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, further suggests that type A2a, consisting of 1,848 (51 percent) of the samples, evolved from its ancestral type O - first found in Wuhan, China.

Among the Indian samples, 16 (45.7 percent) were of A2a type, 13 (37.1 percent) were A3, five (14.3 percent) were O and just one was of B type (2.9 percent).

The study has reportedly recommended large scale genomes sequencing of host patients in India to help identify regional and ethnic variation in viral composition.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

It was earlier reported that the A2a type had become dominant and spread across geographical regions.

According to another study, the A2a mutation of the novel coronavirus is highly efficient in entering human lung cells in large numbers. The previous SARS-CoV, which had emerged in 2010 and infected over 8,000 and killed 800, was also efficient in attacking human lung cells, but it was not as adept as A2a.

It was also reported that a mutated strain of SARS-Cov-2, which had begun spreading in Europe in February and then in the United States and Canada, become the dominant form of the virus worldwide by March.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 08:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns

WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns

Repatriation flights on May 26: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 26: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Oil climbs as suppliers stick to output cuts, coronavirus lockdowns ease

Oil climbs as suppliers stick to output cuts, coronavirus lockdowns ease

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.