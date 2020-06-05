App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus impact: Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as COVID-19 hurts sales

"Now with business jet deliveries, industry-wide, forecasted to be down approximately 30 percent year-over-year due to the pandemic, Bombardier must adjust its operations and workforce to ensure that it emerges from the current crisis on solid footing," the company said in a statement.

Reuters

Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it would reduce its aviation unit workforce by about 2,500 employees, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurts sales.

"Now with business jet deliveries, industry-wide, forecasted to be down approximately 30 percent year-over-year due to the pandemic, Bombardier must adjust its operations and workforce to ensure that it emerges from the current crisis on solid footing," the company said in a statement.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #aviation industry #Bombardier #Business #Canada #coronavirus #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

A new playbook: These 5 unknown athletic competitions whose profiles are growing during the coronavirus outbreak

A new playbook: These 5 unknown athletic competitions whose profiles are growing during the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Reopening of religious places: Here's all you need to know

Coronavirus pandemic | Reopening of religious places: Here's all you need to know

Once targeted by officials, street vendors make unexpected comeback in China

Once targeted by officials, street vendors make unexpected comeback in China

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.