Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered: Aviation official
A flight recorder "from China Eastern MU5735 was found on March 23," Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China's aviation authority, told reporters.
AFP
March 23, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
A general view shows the China Eastern Airlines headquarters in Shanghai on March 21, 2022. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
A black box has been recovered from the crashed Chinese passenger jet carrying 132 people, an aviation official said Wednesday.
