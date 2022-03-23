English
    Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered: Aviation official

    A flight recorder "from China Eastern MU5735 was found on March 23," Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China's aviation authority, told reporters.

    March 23, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST
    A general view shows the China Eastern Airlines headquarters in Shanghai on March 21, 2022. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

    A black box has been recovered from the crashed Chinese passenger jet carrying 132 people, an aviation official said Wednesday.

