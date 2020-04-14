App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for US president

"We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history," the leftist Sanders said on Twitter shortly before making a surprise appearance on Biden's livecast where he endorsed the Democratic former vice president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president, saying it was time to unite in the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 07:30 am

#Bernie Sanders #Joe Biden #presidential election 2020 #White House #World News

