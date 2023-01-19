English
    Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over 'Rust' shooting

    The film's armorer, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced.

    AFP
    January 19, 2023 / 10:02 PM IST
    The

    The "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" actor Alec Baldwin, who also served as a producer on "Rust," has denied responsibility for the shooting.

    Alec Baldwin is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the low-budget western "Rust," a prosecutor said Thursday.

    If convicted, they both face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

    "After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew," Carmack-Altwies said.

    "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."
    AFP
