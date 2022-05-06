English
    Air force destroys 45 Ukraine targets: Russia

    Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the targets hit Thursday by the Russian air force included Ukrainian troops and weapons concentrations and an ammunition depot in the eastern Luhansk region.

    PTI
    May 06, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST
    Russia fired two missiles at the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on April 28 evening and one of them struck the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building, injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said. (Image: Reuters)

    The Russian military says its air force has destroyed 45 Ukrainian military facilities in the latest series of strikes. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the targets hit Thursday by the Russian air force included Ukrainian troops and weapons concentrations and an ammunition depot in the eastern Luhansk region.

    Konashenkov said the Russian missile units hit a Ukrainian artillery battery at its firing positions near the settlement of Zarozhne, a battery of Uragan multiple rocket launchers near Mykolaiv and four other areas of concentration of military personnel and military hardware.

    He said the Russian artillery hit 152 Ukrainian troops' strongholds and 38 artillery firing positions. Konashenkov's claims could not be independently confirmed.



    PTI
    first published: May 6, 2022 06:28 am
