English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Zoho CEO shares pointers for aspiring entrepreneurs: 'This is the real school of business'

    Sridhar Vembu offered his insights on the pricing rules of different industry and the difference between the making costs of products and its final price.

    Ankita Sengupta
    May 23, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu was commenting on a tweet by Molson Hart, founder and CEO of educational toy company Viahart.

    Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu was commenting on a tweet by Molson Hart, founder and CEO of educational toy company Viahart.


    Sridhar Vembu on Monday shared pointers for aspiring entrepreneurs and for those who "simply want to understand business."

    The Zoho CEO posted a tweet about "the connection between cost of materials vs final customer price in a variety of areas (toys, furniture, restaurants)."

    "This is the Real School of Business. Study!" he tweeted.

    Vembu shared a tweet by Molson Hart, founder and CEO of US toy company Viahart in which Hart talks about the pricing rules of different industry and the difference between the making costs of products and its final price.

    "What is the pricing rule of thumb for your industry? In housewares/toys, $10 in the store means their cost was about $4," Hart tweeted. "How about restaurant, convenience, grocery, factory, contractor, etc? What’s the average relationship between material cost and final price?"

    Hart's tweet drew some interesting responses from people across different industries. Twitter user Brett Bohannon said, "Wine in restaurants is essentially the first glass of wine pays for the bottle."

    Carpenter Brendan Jenner commented, "In construction £100 spent on site means we charged the customer about £98." Another Twitter user Dylan Wiedman added, "My brother is a restaurant executive. He says the food cost target is 22 per cent of the bill."

    Pitching in, Sridhar Vembu said, "If you can durably and sustainably (I define it as: profitable without debt) achieve a much lower markup than the norm in an industry, you have a business plan!"

    "Thinking hard about why the costs are so high in a sector will teach you something. That's how I learn," the Zoho CEO added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Molson Hart #Sridhar Vembu #Viahart #Zoho
    first published: May 23, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.