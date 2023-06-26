Zerodha's Nithin Kamath highlights importance of having hobbies, sings 'Lag Ja Gale'. Watch

Nithin Kamath played his guitar and sang a couple of Hindi classics. (Screengrab from video shared by Nithin Kamath on Twitter)

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently highlighted the importance of having hobbies outside of work and, to mark World Music Day, he took to singing a number by the late Lata Mangeshkar, 'Laj Ja Gale'.

"People at Zerodha were sharing videos on the internal forum on World Music Day. Some asked me to share my amateur attempt. I had shared a video to highlight the importance of having some hobbies outside work," Kamath tweeted. "My video was a tribute to my favorite singers, such as Lata Mangeshkar, KK, SPB, and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away recently."



People at @zerodhaonline were sharing videos on the internal forum on World Music Day. Some asked me to share my amateur attempt I had shared a video to highlight the importance of having some hobbies outside work. My video was a tribute to my favorite singers, such as Latha… pic.twitter.com/FIaGIStZHG

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 25, 2023

Nithin Kamath enjoys playing the guitar and often sings along with his son Kiaan who plays drums. The billionaire, who enjoys all genres of music, also urged his 5 lakh followers to follow suit "at the risk of getting trolled by your friends" and he wasn't disappointed.



Tum Hi Ho| Live Performance | Arijit Singh | Mithoon | Dhawal Vinod Jainhttps://t.co/6n49Fba8oL How's this @Nithin0dha?

— Dhawal Jain (@dhawal20jain) June 25, 2023



Here you go @Nithin0dha lets jam together sometime pic.twitter.com/yjc2ZeAfKV

— Nitish Mittersain (@mittersain) June 25, 2023



Alright let's do this. Never shared this online before. We celebrate annual days at @Setu_API with a live music gig and once upon a time I got to do this with the amazing peeps at @lagorimusic https://t.co/xIYNl8sCK4 pic.twitter.com/RfVyCGmgEy

— Nikhil Kumar (@nikhilkumarks) June 26, 2023

In an older tweet, Nithin Kamath revealed that his all-time favourite song is 'Zindagi kaisi hai paheli' from the 1971 classic Anand which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and featured Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

