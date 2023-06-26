English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Zerodha's Nithin Kamath highlights importance of having hobbies, sings 'Lag Ja Gale'. Watch

    The billionaire, who enjoys all genres of music, also urged his 5 lakh followers to follow suit 'at the risk of getting trolled by your friends'.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    June 26, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST
    Nithin Kamath played his guitar and sang a couple of Hindi classics. (Screengrab from video shared by Nithin Kamath on Twitter)

    Nithin Kamath played his guitar and sang a couple of Hindi classics. (Screengrab from video shared by Nithin Kamath on Twitter)

    Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently highlighted the importance of having hobbies outside of work and, to mark World Music Day, he took to singing a number by the late Lata Mangeshkar, 'Laj Ja Gale'.


    "People at Zerodha were sharing videos on the internal forum on World Music Day. Some asked me to share my amateur attempt. I had shared a video to highlight the importance of having some hobbies outside work," Kamath tweeted. "My video was a tribute to my favorite singers, such as Lata Mangeshkar, KK, SPB, and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away recently."

    Nithin Kamath enjoys playing the guitar and often sings along with his son Kiaan who plays drums. The billionaire, who enjoys all genres of music, also urged his 5 lakh followers to follow suit "at the risk of getting trolled by your friends" and he wasn't disappointed.

    Related stories


    In an older tweet, Nithin Kamath revealed that his all-time favourite song is 'Zindagi kaisi hai paheli' from the 1971 classic Anand which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and featured Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.

    Read more: 'Scam in name of FedEx, Blue Dart’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath warns after colleague loses money

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Nithin Kamath #World Music Day #Zerodha
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 06:39 pm