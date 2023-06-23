English
    'Scam in name of FedEx, Blue Dart’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath warns after colleague loses money

    Writing in a Twitter thread, Nithin Kamath narrated the incident which involved a person, who claimed to be a FedEx official.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
    Nithin Kamath

    In a Twitter thread, Nithin Kamath shared how a colleague of his had lost money after falling for a scam.

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said that there was a new "scam" on the horizon courtesy different courier companies and shared an incident that had occurred with a colleague.


    Writing in a Twitter thread, Kamath narrated the incident which involved a person, who claimed to be a FedEx official, informing the colleague that police had confiscated a parcel since it contained drugs and later had to transfer money based on the directions provided to him.


    The tweet generated numerous responses, many of whom stated that such incidents had occurred in the past but from different platforms.

    "It used to be parcels from Amazon and Flipkart. Looks like no courier companies are spared now. This I believe is in connivance with company employees," one user wrote.

    "This type of scam is going on since months. One of my friends got such call around four months ago and the another friend got the same kind of call two months ago. Everyone needs to be very careful because scamsters build up new stories every time," another user wrote.

