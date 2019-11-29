Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Mi A3, Mi Ecosystem Products & more

The Black Friday sale will end on December 2.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are among the best days to be a shopper in the United States. The trend is now catching on in India and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is introducing a Black Friday sale of its own.From budget-to-flagship and accessories to ecosystem products, Xiaomi is bringing price cuts on several tech products during the day. Among its smartphones, the Redmi K20 series and Redmi Note 7 series get some of the biggest price cuts.
|Model
|Regular Price (Rs)
|Discounted Price (Rs)
|K20 Pro 6GB+128GB
|27,999
|25,999
|K20 Pro 8GB+256GB
|29,999
|28,999
|K20 6GB+64GB
|21,999
|19,999
|K20 6GB+128GB
|23,999
|22,999
|Note 7 Pro 4GB+64GB
|13,999
|11,999
|Mi A3 4GB+64GB
|12,999
|12,499
|Mi A3 6GB+128GB
|15,999
|15,499
|Note 7 Pro 6GB+128GB
|16,999
|12,999
|Redmi Note 7S 3GB+32GB
|9,999
|8,999
|Redmi Note 7S 4GB+64GB
|11,999
|9,999
|Poco F1 6GB+64GB
|17,999
|14,999
|Poco F1 6GB+128GB
|19,999
|15,999
|Redmi 7 2GB+32GB
|7,599
|6,999
|Redmi 7 3GB+32GB
|8,599
|7,999
|Redmi 7A 2GB+16GB
|5,999
|5,299
|Redmi 7A 2GB+32GB
|6,199
|5,499
|Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB
|8,999
|7,999
|Redmi Y3 4GB+64GB
|11,999
|9,999
Xiaomi is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on transactions carried out with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, where purchases made through offline stores via these cards woule get a cashback of Rs 1,500.Xiaomi's Black Friday sale has discounts for Mi accessories and ecosystem products. The company is also conducting flash sale rounds at 10.00 am, 6 pm and 4.00 pm. These rounds will bring significant price drops for various products.
|Product
|Regular Price (Rs)
|Discounted Price (Rs)
|Flash Sale Price (Rs)
|Mi Air Purifier 2
|8,999
|5,999
|Mi LED Smart Bulb
|1,699
|1,299
|699
|Mi Band 3
|1,799
|1,599
|Mi Selfie Stick
|799
|299
|Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P
|1,799
|1,299
|999
|Mi Focus Cube
|199
|99
|Mi Pocket Speaker 2
|1,499
|999
|799
|Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2
|1,799
|1,299
|999
|Mi Car Charger
|499
|299
|Mi VR Play
|999
|199
|Mi VR Play 2
|1,499
|399
|Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic
|399
|199
|Mi Headphone Comfort
|2,999
|999
|Mi WiFi Repeater 2
|799
|299
|Mi Router 3C
|999
|499
The company will also introduce the Redmi Note 8 Pro in Electric Blue and standard Note 8 in Cosmic Purple, and reveal the Mi TV 4x55 inch 2020 Edition.