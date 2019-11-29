App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 08:07 AM IST

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Mi A3, Mi Ecosystem Products & more

The Black Friday sale will end on December 2.

Carlsen Martin

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are among the best days to be a shopper in the United States. The trend is now catching on in India and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is introducing a Black Friday sale of its own.

From budget-to-flagship and accessories to ecosystem products, Xiaomi is bringing price cuts on several tech products during the day. Among its smartphones, the Redmi K20 series and Redmi Note 7 series get some of the biggest price cuts.
Model Regular Price (Rs) Discounted Price (Rs)
K20 Pro 6GB+128GB27,99925,999
K20 Pro 8GB+256GB29,99928,999
K20 6GB+64GB21,99919,999
K20 6GB+128GB23,99922,999
Note 7 Pro 4GB+64GB13,99911,999
Mi A3 4GB+64GB12,99912,499
Mi A3 6GB+128GB15,99915,499
Note 7 Pro 6GB+128GB16,99912,999
Redmi Note 7S 3GB+32GB9,9998,999
Redmi Note 7S 4GB+64GB11,9999,999
Poco F1 6GB+64GB17,99914,999
Poco F1 6GB+128GB19,99915,999
Redmi 7 2GB+32GB7,5996,999
Redmi 7 3GB+32GB8,5997,999
Redmi 7A 2GB+16GB5,9995,299
Redmi 7A 2GB+32GB6,1995,499
Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB8,9997,999
Redmi Y3 4GB+64GB11,9999,999

Xiaomi is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on transactions carried out with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, where purchases made through offline stores via these cards woule get a cashback of Rs 1,500.

Xiaomi's Black Friday sale has discounts for Mi accessories and ecosystem products.  The company is also conducting flash sale rounds at 10.00 am, 6 pm and 4.00 pm. These rounds will bring significant price drops for various products.
ProductRegular Price (Rs)Discounted Price (Rs)Flash Sale Price (Rs)
Mi Air Purifier 28,9995,999
Mi LED Smart Bulb1,6991,299699
Mi Band 31,7991,599
Mi Selfie Stick799299
Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P1,7991,299999
Mi Focus Cube19999
Mi Pocket Speaker 21,499999799
Mi Bluetooth Speaker 21,7991,299999
Mi Car Charger499299
Mi VR Play999199
Mi VR Play 21,499399
Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic399199
Mi Headphone Comfort2,999999
Mi WiFi Repeater 2799299
Mi Router 3C999499

The company will also introduce the Redmi Note 8 Pro in Electric Blue and standard Note 8 in Cosmic Purple, and reveal the Mi TV 4x55 inch 2020 Edition.

The sale will end on December 2. However, flash sales will only take place on November 29 and December 2 at the aforementioned times.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:07 am

#smartphones #Xiaomi

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

