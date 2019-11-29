Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Discounts on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Mi A3, Mi Ecosystem Products & more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are among the best days to be a shopper in the United States. The trend is now catching on in India and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is introducing a Black Friday sale of its own.

Model Regular Price (Rs) Discounted Price (Rs) K20 Pro 6GB+128GB 27,999 25,999 K20 Pro 8GB+256GB 29,999 28,999 K20 6GB+64GB 21,999 19,999 K20 6GB+128GB 23,999 22,999 Note 7 Pro 4GB+64GB 13,999 11,999 Mi A3 4GB+64GB 12,999 12,499 Mi A3 6GB+128GB 15,999 15,499 Note 7 Pro 6GB+128GB 16,999 12,999 Redmi Note 7S 3GB+32GB 9,999 8,999 Redmi Note 7S 4GB+64GB 11,999 9,999 Poco F1 6GB+64GB 17,999 14,999 Poco F1 6GB+128GB 19,999 15,999 Redmi 7 2GB+32GB 7,599 6,999 Redmi 7 3GB+32GB 8,599 7,999 Redmi 7A 2GB+16GB 5,999 5,299 Redmi 7A 2GB+32GB 6,199 5,499 Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB 8,999 7,999 Redmi Y3 4GB+64GB 11,999 9,999

From budget-to-flagship and accessories to ecosystem products, Xiaomi is bringing price cuts on several tech products during the day. Among its smartphones, the Redmi K20 series and Redmi Note 7 series get some of the biggest price cuts.

Xiaomi is also offering an instant 10 percent discount on transactions carried out with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, where purchases made through offline stores via these cards woule get a cashback of Rs 1,500.

Product Regular Price (Rs) Discounted Price (Rs) Flash Sale Price (Rs) Mi Air Purifier 2 8,999 5,999 Mi LED Smart Bulb 1,699 1,299 699 Mi Band 3 1,799 1,599 Mi Selfie Stick 799 299 Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P 1,799 1,299 999 Mi Focus Cube 199 99 Mi Pocket Speaker 2 1,499 999 799 Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 1,799 1,299 999 Mi Car Charger 499 299 Mi VR Play 999 199 Mi VR Play 2 1,499 399 Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic 399 199 Mi Headphone Comfort 2,999 999 Mi WiFi Repeater 2 799 299 Mi Router 3C 999 499

Xiaomi's Black Friday sale has discounts for Mi accessories and ecosystem products. The company is also conducting flash sale rounds at 10.00 am, 6 pm and 4.00 pm. These rounds will bring significant price drops for various products.

The company will also introduce the Redmi Note 8 Pro in Electric Blue and standard Note 8 in Cosmic Purple, and reveal the Mi TV 4x55 inch 2020 Edition.