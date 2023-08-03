Why YouTuber MrBeast is suing the company running his fast food chain

MrBeast has filed a lawsuit against the company producing MrBeast Burgers. (Image: mrbeast/Instagram)

YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast is taking legal action against the company responsible for his fast food chain, MrBeast Burger, over allegations of serving "inedible" food. In a lawsuit filed in the US on Monday, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, claims that the company's subpar food has “irreparably damaged” his reputation and wants the right to terminate the partnership.

The legal battle has escalated as lawyers for Virtual Dining Concepts, the company behind MrBeast Burger, vehemently deny the accusations, calling them "riddled with false statements and inaccuracies."

MrBeast Burger has operated out of "ghost kitchens" since its inception in 2020. The company is dedicated solely to fulfilling food delivery orders, with 40 locations in the UK and a staggering 1,700 in the US. However, customer complaints and social media posts have been increasingly showcasing the disappointing quality of the meals.

Images of raw meat in burgers and reviews referring to the food as "terrible meme burgers," "disgusting," and "revolting" have surfaced on social media.

MrBeast, who is the most followed YouTuber in the world, expressed his disappointment with the chain’s offerings.

“Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is I can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly,” he said on Twitter in June responding a disgruntled fan and customer.

His lawsuit says that Virtual Dining Concepts prioritised rapid expansion to promote the restaurant model to other celebrities, seemingly disregarding the quality control of food.

The fast food chain argued that the lawsuit is merely an attempt to divert attention from MrBeast and his company Beast Investments’ alleged breaches of their agreements. According to the defendants, Donaldson made false and disparaging remarks about the MrBeast brand and VDC, leading to this "meritless" lawsuit after they refused to succumb to what they describe as his "bullying tactics."

MrBeast has over 171 million subscribers and he launched the "Beast Philanthropy" YouTube channel in 2021, which boasts over 10 million subscribers. Through his channel, MrBeast conducts massive cash giveaways and engages in various charitable acts.