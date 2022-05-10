'Where is that edit button': Maye Musk asks on Twitter

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk at the Taj Mahal in 2012. (Image credit: @mayemusk/Twitter)

Elon Musk's mother on Tuesday faced a problem that millions of Twitter users face on a regular basis -- the lack of an edit button.

Maye Musk had been sharing details of her visit to the Taj Mahal when in one of her tweets, she posted the wrong year.

"I went to the Taj Mahal in 2007, not in a tiny plane. It is beautiful," Musk had tweeted earlier in the day. Soon, however, she realised the mistake. She had been to Agra in 2012, not 2007.



Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button? https://t.co/WXg5Ze5W2A

— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

Responding to the tweet, Musk wrote, "Not 2007, 2012. Where is that edit button?"

The 74-year-old model and writer had also photos of a family trip to Taj Mahal in 1954. Apart from visiting one of the wonders of the world, she explained that the way her parents reached Agra was also a wonder.

According to her, the tech billionaire's grandparents made a stop at Agra while flying from South Africa to Australia in a "tiny plane" -- single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS.

"Their motto 'Live dangerously…. carefully'," Maye Musk tweeted.



In 1954, your grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia. The only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto “Live dangerously…. carefully.” https://t.co/JG4WQ7TbjF pic.twitter.com/YoOJP3HtSp — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

She was responding to a tweet by Elon Musk who called the Taj Mahal "truly a wonder of the world".

Recollecting his own visit to the monument in 2007, Musk tweeted, "It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world."

Interestingly, the edit button is a feature that Elon Musk too wants to introduce to Twitter. The world's richest man had even posted a Twitter poll asking if users wanted the feature on the social media platform -- a day before making an offer to buy Twitter.

More than 73 per cent users had voted in favour of the feature.





