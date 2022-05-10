English
    After Elon Musk's Taj Mahal praise, mom Maye shares family pic from 1954

    Apart from visiting one of the wonders of the world, Maye Musk explained that the way Elon Musk's grandparents reached Taj Mahal was also a wonder.

    May 10, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
    Photos of Elon Musk's grandparents' visit to Taj Mahal in 1954. (Image credit: @mayemusk/Twitter)

    Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk on Monday shared photos of a family trip to Taj Mahal in 1954. Apart from visiting one of the wonders of the world, she explained that the way her parents reached Agra was also a wonder.

    According to her, the tech billionaire's grandparents made a stop at Agra while flying from South Africa to Australia in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS.

    "Their motto 'Live dangerously…. carefully'," Maye Musk tweeted.


    She was responding to a tweet by Elon Musk who called the Taj Mahal "truly a wonder of the world".

    Recollecting his own visit to the monument in 2007, Musk tweeted, "It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world."

    This is the second Twitter interaction between the mother son this week.

    On May 9, Elon Musk shared a cryptic update with his over 91 million followers. “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” he tweeted. While his followers responded with either concern or humour, his mother did not find the tweet funny.

    "That's not funny," Maye Musk responded, resulting in an apology from the Tesla CEO. "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," Elon Musk wrote back.



    first published: May 10, 2022 12:54 pm
