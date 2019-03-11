WhatsApp warns use of unscrupulous clones could result in account ban, deletion of chat history

WhatsApp is arguably one of the largest cross-platform instant messaging application in the world with over a billion active users. Apart from sending messages, the instant messaging platform also allows users to make international and domestic voice and video calls over the Internet at zero cost. The Facebook-owned entity continually rolls out new features to sustain its massive user base.

However, several users still tend to flock over to rival apps or unofficial WhatsApp copies like GB WhatsApp or WhatsApp Plus resulting in the company issuing a warning to its users about the security perils of unofficial apps. The company believes downloading unscrupulous WhatsApp clones could potentially leave users open to security risks.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp made a statement to The Indian Express stating, “WhatsApp cares deeply about the safety of our users. To protect the privacy and security of their account, we strongly recommend users only download WhatsApp from official app stores or from our website. We are continuing to step up our enforcement against imposter WhatsApp services to help curb abuse and keep WhatsApp users safe.”

In order to prevent security breaches through unofficial WhatsApp clones, the company is imposing bans on users using these knock off apps. Additionally, users violating the norms could also have their entire chat history deleted. You’ll need to uninstall the app and download the official app from your respective app store if you get a message from WhatsApp that states – “Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help.”

WhatsApp has shared a detailed guide to restoring users' chat history when switching accounts from unofficial WhatsApp clones to the official app.