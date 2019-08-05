App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp multi-platform system allowing activation of single account on multiple devices confirmed

iPad, which currently does not support WhatsApp, would also be a part of the new platform with the upcoming iPadOS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp would soon be a multi-platform service. This would reportedly allow users to activate their WhatsApp account on to multiple devices at once. The platform would also include Universal Windows Platform (UWP).

WhatsApp was previously rumoured to be working on a multi-platform system. WABetaInfo, a reliable tracker for the messaging app, has confirmed that the company is indeed working on the new platform.

In a tweet, the website confirmed that WhatsApp would support UWP, which would allow users to continue using the messaging app without their phone being connected to the internet.

WABetaInfo also added that the feature would support other popular platforms like iOS and Android. iPad, which currently does not support WhatsApp, would also be a part of the new platform with the upcoming iPadOS.

related news

There is no update on when would the feature be made available in beta or public. There are currently no screenshot or pictures available that demonstrate how would the feature work.

There are a bunch of other features spotted testing as well. One of these is the Quick Edit Media Shortcut, which would allow users to edit media files that have been shared on the messaging app. It can be used to edit media files quickly that are shared on both individual and group chats.

The Facebook-owned app recently has started rolling out the ‘Frequently Forwarded’ feature in a move to curb down fake news on its platform. The new feature marks messages that are sent multiple times as “forwarded many times.”

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 10:47 am

tags #smartphones #Technology #WhatsApp

