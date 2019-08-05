WhatsApp multi-platform system allowing activation of single account on multiple devices confirmed

WhatsApp would soon be a multi-platform service. This would reportedly allow users to activate their WhatsApp account on to multiple devices at once. The platform would also include Universal Windows Platform (UWP).

WhatsApp was previously rumoured to be working on a multi-platform system. WABetaInfo, a reliable tracker for the messaging app, has confirmed that the company is indeed working on the new platform.



It's no longer a rumor, it's confirmed.

You will be able to use your WhatsApp account on a lot of devices!

It includes WhatsApp for Windows (UWP, when available), so you can use WhatsApp on your PC if your phone has no connection.

iPhone/Android and iPadOS included https://t.co/PgNZTnOxlj Close July 29, 2019

In a tweet, the website confirmed that WhatsApp would support UWP , which would allow users to continue using the messaging app without their phone being connected to the internet.

WABetaInfo also added that the feature would support other popular platforms like iOS and Android. iPad, which currently does not support WhatsApp, would also be a part of the new platform with the upcoming iPadOS.

There is no update on when would the feature be made available in beta or public. There are currently no screenshot or pictures available that demonstrate how would the feature work.

There are a bunch of other features spotted testing as well. One of these is the Quick Edit Media Shortcut, which would allow users to edit media files that have been shared on the messaging app. It can be used to edit media files quickly that are shared on both individual and group chats.