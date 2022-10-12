What's better than WFH? UK pubs now attract customers with WFP

Many feel that work from pub (WFP) may offer "laptop workers" some respite from rising cost of living. (Representative image)

2020 popularised work from home (WFH), but this winter, professionals may take things a notch higher with working from pub (WFP).

In the UK, increasing numbers of pubs are offering customers WFP deals to boost their revenue, reported The Guardian. This is being done in the hope that laptop workers will want a break from working from home and from raking up their own home electricity bills.

Several chains across the UK are now offering deals from only £7 a day to encourage remote workers -- who are also facing their own sky-rocketing gas and electricity bills -- to swap their desks at home for a pub table.

As per the report, 380 pubs in the Fuller’s chain -- one of the major premium pub chains -- have been offering WFP deals from £10 a day, which includes lunch and a drink. Another major company Brewery Young's has 185 pubs signed up to its £15-a-day offer, which usually includes a sandwich lunch and bottomless tea and coffee.

Microbrewery pub chain Brewhouse and Kitchen offers a popular “workspace” option, with wifi, quiet spots and power sockets, unlimited hot and soft drinks for £10 per day while a community co-working site Othership has pubs across the UK signed up to “host” laptop workers, with membership which costs about £25 a year.



Forget WFH, how about WFP?! My local does a “work from pub” offer mon-fri, breakfast or lunch and unlimited tea, coffee or soft drinks for £12. Obviously had to try it for research purposes pic.twitter.com/rGgtZOzfN4

— Laura J Hyatt (@LauraJHyatt) March 18, 2022

Another company Sea Sense from the Flintgate has an ongoing £15 “work and play” deal for remote working professionals. It includes the use of power points, quiet stations, unlimited tea and coffee and lunch, plus a pint at 5pm, The Guardian reported.

And how have the deals fared with "laptop workers"?

“I find working from the kitchen table soul-destroying,” says McMillan, who gave up his office space a couple of months ago. “The pub is great for its laidback atmosphere, and the best bit is that you get to bond with other pub workers over a beer at the end of the day.”

Read more: US firm fires employee for refusing to keep webcam on during WFH, fined $50,000

Meanwhile, Tom Stainer, chief executive of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), told Daily Mail that "the environment of the pub these days is very different to the stereotypical view that people have of pubs".

"It's not the backstreet boozer any more. Many are a perfect place for people to work, plug in, with free Wi-Fi, food offers, soft drinks and coffee."

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association told the publication: "For centuries, pubs have served the public and been at the heart of their communities. Now, with many more of us working remotely, it's a natural fit that pubs would be a place of choice for people to enjoy a more sociable working space."

"Couple this rise in remote working with the pressure our pubs are currently facing on rising costs and these new 'work from pub' initiatives not only make good social sense, but good business sense as well."

Read more: Employees who work remote are more anxious about money, finds study