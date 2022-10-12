English
    US firm fires employee for refusing to keep webcam on during WFH, fined $50,000

    "This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. That is the reason why my camera is not on," the employee stated in court.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 12, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    Ruling in favour of the employee, the court stated

    Ruling in favour of the employee, the court stated "tracking via camera for eight hours per day is disproportionate and not permitted in the Netherlands." (Representational image)

    A  US software company fired its Dutch employee who was working remote after he refused to keep his webcam on all throughout his working hours. In doing so, the company has violated the employee's rights, a court in the Netherlands ruled ordering the company to pay a fine of $50,000.

    The telemarketing company Chetu had fired the employee after he refused to be monitored "for nine hours per day" and share screens, reported TechCrunch.

    While the Florida-based company said that the employee was sacked "insubordination" and refusal to work, the employee claimed that being monitored all day made him uncomfortable. He also thought it was an invasion of his privacy.

    "This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. That is the reason why my camera is not on," he stated as per the court documents.

    Close

    Ruling in favour of the employee, the court stated "tracking via camera for eight hours per day is disproportionate and not permitted in the Netherlands." It also said that it violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

    Terming the sacking as unfair, the court asked the company to pay a fine of $50,000, in addition to the employee's back wages, court costs, and unused vacation days.

    first published: Oct 12, 2022 01:15 pm
