'What we do in our time...': Internet schools Rishad Premji for 'moonlighting' remark

When Rishad Premji criticised the trend of moonlighting in the tech industry and called it "cheating", he sparked a debate on social media which has been picking up steam even days after his tweet which triggered it.



There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple.

— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022

Social media users from both sides of the spectrum -- employers and employees -- have taken to different platforms to voice their opinions on moonlighting with most stating that what professionals do in their free time should not concern the organisations.

"With due respect, I find the view on moonlighting outdated!" commented Shahbaaz Mohammed, a brand marketing executive on LinkedIn. "We're completely dedicated to our work during our office hours. What we do on our own time, should be nothing the organisation should be concerned about."

Sanjay Chaturvedi, executive director and CEO of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited said, "As long as moonlighting does not have a conflict with your current role and does not negativity impact your performance at your primary role, it is not cheating."

"Promoters of several companies are known to take director level roles in other companies and boards, it is moonlighting but, not cheating. Mr Rishad Premji himself is a director in 7 companies. Employees have a right to moonlight -- volunteer in NGOs, coach others, give guest lectures, have a side hustle, make personal investments etc (sic)."

On Twitter, user Super Based Charker (@therealchaseeb) wrote, "As long as you’re still productive at your job, there is nothing wrong with getting paid for another job. 'Moonlighting' is not cheating. By definition it’s holding a second job outside not normal work hours."



: stuff you do outside work. Lot of companies try to block it, but NO it's NOT cheating. You do not control employees outside work. This is a ridiculous statement to make," tweeted Madhur Chadha (@madhurchadha).